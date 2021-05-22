newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Restaurants#Investment Analysts#Market Analyst#Bv#First Horizon Corp Now#Ameriprise Financial Inc#Pa#Research Offerings#Company#Target Price#Analyst Estimates#Equity#Visit Zacks Com#Institutional Investors#Water Management#Revenue#Enhancements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 914.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Danny L. Dearen Sells 6,866 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 40,074 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,074 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $126.80 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528,056 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $126,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 41,390 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Put Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18,030% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $14.63

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.