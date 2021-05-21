newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Property taxes are in the mail

By Tre Lopushinsky
energeticcity.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John says Property Tax Notices are in the mail. The taxes must be paid by July 2nd, which can be done by EFT, at City Hall, through the bank, pre-authorized payments and dropping a cheque off at City Hall. For...

energeticcity.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Government Property#Corporation Tax#The Provincial Government#Council#The Peace River Agreement#Eft#Property Tax Notices#User Fees#Residential Properties#Contingency Reserves#Bank#Licences#Pre Authorized Payments#July#Chief Financial Officer#B C#Balance#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinanceFortsa Skatchewan Record

City council passes 2021 property tax bylaw

On May 11, Fort Saskatchewan City Council passed the 2021 property tax bylaw. The property tax bylaw establishes the municipality’s property tax rates based on the City budget. Property tax and assessment notices are scheduled for mail-out on Thursday, May 20. Both residential and non-residential Fort Saskatchewan residents can expect to see a marginal increase in their property tax rates at an average 0.13 per cent.
Spokane County, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Bill reduces delinquent property taxes and interest charges

SPOKANE COUNTY — A measure just signed into law could help prevent home foreclosures for some taxpayers. Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1410, signed May 12 by Gov. Jay Inslee, reduces the annual rate of penalty and interest charged to delinquent property taxes which currently totals 23% in the first year. State 6th District Rep. Mike Volz (R-Spokane), who also serves as Chief Deputy Treasurer of Spokane County, was the prime sponsor of the legislation.
Juneau Empire

Committee votes to keep property tax rate the same

Juneau’s property tax rate won’t change next year, despite both the city manager’s initial suggestion to raise it and a flirtation with lowering it, per a recommendation from the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Finance Committee. The proposal now goes to the full assembly for passage. In early April,...
Fremont, INEvening Star

Metaldyne loses tax abatement

FREMONT — Shuttered in 2020, Metaldyne still had a tax abatement active with the town of Fremont for personal property. It came before the Fremont Town Council on Tuesday and was found to be non-compliant since the company is not meeting the staffing and salary requirements any longer. “They have...
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

Property reassessments go up, but taxes remain steady

PUTNAM COUNTY – Almost 37,000 property tax reassessments hit mailboxes recently and were met with a collective gasp. Many owners were shocked by the reassessment values, with many properties increasing 25 to 35%. The good news is that the increased property values don’t necessarily mean an increase in property taxes.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Brown Couny property tax reminder

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”
Shakopee, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Property Taxes Due Monday

The first half of property taxes are due this Monday, May 17. The Scott County Government Center in Shakopee is closed to the public due to the pandemic, so currently, the Customer Service area is not accepting any in-person tax payments. However, there are several options available to make tax payments:
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

This tax break is coming for Gainesville property owners

Gainesville property owners will catch a tax break thanks to the city getting nearly $12 million over the next two years from federal stimulus money approved this year by Congress. The break will translate to roughly 1 mill in taxes per year, or about one-thousandth of a property’s appraised value....
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb homeowners: your tax bills are in the mail!

Cobb County announced on its website that tax assessments were mailed out this week. The following notice was posted, with a link to visit if you want to file an appeal:. The Board of Tax Assessors will be mailing residential assessment notices the week of May 10th. Taxpayers are encouraged...
Maui County, HIMaui News

County to take in extra $7.8M from property taxes

The Maui County Council on Friday set property tax rates that will net about $7.8 million more in county revenues than the prior fiscal year. The county is forecast to raise $383.2 million in fiscal 2022 from real property taxes, its largest income generator. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Riverside County, CAValley News

Time period to file with Riverside County for unclaimed property tax refunds opens

Property owners have until Aug. 2 to respond Owners of residential or business property in Riverside County who have unclaimed property tax refunds may now file to receive reimbursement. The time period to file will run through Aug. 2. “This is a reminder to all residents to check the Treasurer-Tax Collector website to see if they are due for a refund,” Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings said. “Don’t be caught short by the deadline. Our team is available to help residents through the process.” Almost 600 refunds totaling more than $540,000 remain unclaimed. Most refunds stem from valuation reductions by the county assessor and are related to corrections or cancellations to the tax roll after taxes were already paid. Under California law, property tax refunds uncla.
Real EstateMaui News

Proposed property tax change discriminatory

We believe the proposed property tax change targeting non-rental units in complexes that allow short-term rentals is discriminatory and probably illegal. Federal constitutional rules generally require nonresidents to be taxed as favorably as residents. We have been condo owners on Maui for 43 years and have never rented our unit,...
Elizabeth, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

EF considers 2.5% hike in property taxes

The Elizabeth Forward School Board is expected to give preliminary approval next week to a $46,387,194 general fund budget with a 2.5% property tax increase. Al Ragan, the district’s director of finance and operations, said that will mean a tax increase of $64.20 per $100,000 of assessed value. “The Act...
Moab, UTmoabsunnews.com

Moab considers property tax: Tax would support infrastructure, law enforcement

At their regular meeting on May 11, the Moab City Council discussed the possibility of a property tax for the 2021 through 2022 fiscal year. Moab has not levied a property tax for residents since 1992, but new finance director Ben Billingsley emphasized the advantages of a tax for funding infrastructure and law enforcement.