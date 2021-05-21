newsbreak-logo
Science

Four Northern BC students win medals at Canada Wide Science Fair

By John Flatters
energeticcity.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – All four Northern B.C. Regional Science Fair representatives at the Canada Wide Science Fair won medals. The awards ceremony was held yesterday, and one student won a special prize of $500 and a Challenge Award. Tyson Neufeld of Mountain Christian won the deutraMed Chemistry and...

