Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.31. 16,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,545,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

