Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.