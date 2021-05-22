newsbreak-logo
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.22 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
