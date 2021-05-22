newsbreak-logo
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.93 ($55.21).

