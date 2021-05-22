Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.30.