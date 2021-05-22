Childhood music teachers 'so proud' of former Temecula talent Olivia Rodrigo

This exhibit features a unique selection of art from Dorland Mountain Arts Colony, providing 6-7 pieces of art in various mediums. The exhibit will be broken into two phases, with the first phase featuring artists Angela Briggs, Carole Degnan, Janice Cipriani-Willis, Kathleen Morgan, Noreen Ring, Robert Willis, and Sacha Hope now through SUN, JUN 27, 2021. The second phase will feature artists Barbara Perryman, Jajime OHNO, Kathy Stradley, Katinka Clementsmiths, Odessa Cleveland, and Penny Fedorchak from FRI, JUL 2, 2021 through SUN, AUG 22, 2021. The Dorland Mountain Arts Colony is a non-profit artist retreat overlooking the Temecula Valley Wine Country of Southern California. This eclectic exhibit includes beautiful watercolor portraits and landscapes, nature themed art, vibrant neon colored work, modern art, intricate gourd art and more! Don’t miss this incredible display of fine art from some of the Temecula Valley’s most accomplished artists.