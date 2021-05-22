newsbreak-logo
Temecula, CA

Childhood music teachers 'so proud' of former Temecula talent Olivia Rodrigo

CBS 8
CBS 8
 5 days ago
TEMECULA, Calif. — Superstar Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "SOUR" is now out, following the massive success of her single "Drivers License." While the starlet is climbing the Hollywood ranks quickly, she got her start in small music studios in Temecula. "We teach a lot of music fundamentals, anything from rock...

CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego local news

