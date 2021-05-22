Shelf Life
“The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade: It’s Holy Week in the small town of Las Penas, New Mexico, and unemployed 33-year-old Amadeo Padilla has been given the part of Jesus in the Good Friday procession. He is preparing feverishly for this role when his 15-year-old daughter, Angel, shows up pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts his plans. Their reunion sets her life down a startling path. Vivid, tender, darkly funny and beautifully rendered, this novel spans the baby’s first year as five generations of the Padilla family converge.www.myjournalcourier.com