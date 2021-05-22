Shelf Life

This year’s Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales” starts on Monday, June 14, 2021 and runs through Monday, August 16, 2021. We will be doing a “check-out” count again this year working to reach a goal of 30,000 items checked out of the library in just 10 weeks. Sounds like a huge goal, but it’s not just the kids of New Ulm who are working on this goal. Everyone who checks out any item from the library during this time will be helping to reach this goal. All we need to do is check out 3,000 items from the library each week. You can see our progress by keeping an eye on our new friend, Red the red panda. Watch the rings on his tail to know just how we’re doing each week. You’ll see Red every time you walk into the library and approach the customer service desk.