No matter the city or state, airports are some of the busiest public places and see thousands of individuals in foot traffic each day. With the constant rush in a place like an airport, it is easy to get involved in accidents if you are not fully aware of your surroundings at all times. Slip and fall incidents are some of the most common accidents that occur every day at airports across the globe. These accidents have a significant risk of grave bodily harm and lasting physical, emotional, and financial consequences for the victims.