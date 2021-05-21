Reynoldsburg Basketball Academy – Youth Basketball Camp

The Reynoldsburg Boys Basketball program would like to announce our 2021 youth summer camp – The Reynoldsburg Basketball Academy. Next month, come have your youth athletes get direct training from our RHS basketball players and coaching staff. Asides from drills and instruction, we will have games and competitions to end each day. Each camper will receive a shirt and wristband upon arrival, and might even win a prize at the end! Signup info is coming soon, so mark your calendars and keep a look out for that registration link. We can’t wait to see you there!