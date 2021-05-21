newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reynoldsburg, OH

Reynoldsburg Basketball Academy – Youth Basketball Camp

reynoldsburgraiders.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reynoldsburg Boys Basketball program would like to announce our 2021 youth summer camp – The Reynoldsburg Basketball Academy. Next month, come have your youth athletes get direct training from our RHS basketball players and coaching staff. Asides from drills and instruction, we will have games and competitions to end each day. Each camper will receive a shirt and wristband upon arrival, and might even win a prize at the end! Signup info is coming soon, so mark your calendars and keep a look out for that registration link. We can’t wait to see you there!

reynoldsburgraiders.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Rhs#Coaching Staff#Athletes#Direct Training#Signup Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Reynoldsburg, OHDublin Villager

Reynoldsburg Roundup: Raiders boys volleyball squad continuing to progress

Although he had never played the sport, Al Coumbassa had heard enough about the Reynoldsburg boys volleyball program to give it a try last spring. The same was true for Monty Rollins, who, like Coumbassa, was excited to come out for the first time a year ago only to have the season canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Reynoldsburg, OHreynoldsburgraiders.org

RBSC Youth Soccer Camp – Flyer Camp & Registration

See below for information regarding our Boys Youth Soccer Camp and click here to download the camp application (send registration and payment to RBSC, PO Box 738, Reynoldsburg OH 43068) Camp Overview. What: RBSC Youth Soccer Camp for boys and girls entering grades K – 8. Get 4 days of...