newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A temperature rollercoaster for the next week.

By Editorials
pinejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy skies today with temperatures warm in the upper 70s. The story changes tomorrow from warm to chilly on Sunday. Late Saturday night a cold front will push through, sparking some early morning showers for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be in the high 40s and low 50s, with a cold easterly wind off of Lake Superior. Temperatures look to rebound, though, starting Monday into the 60s, and 70s Tuesday. A rumble of thunder and some showers is certainly possible Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Temperatures will cool off once again Wednesday heading into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s through Friday, with a few isolated chances of showers.

www.pinejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Cold Front#Early Morning#Temperatures#Highs#70s Tuesday#Showers#Upper 50s#Thunder#Today#Lake Superior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Dry now, wet next week

High pressure remains anchored just East of Florida and the Bahamas. This system is keeping the region sunny, dry, and with low humidity levels for this time of year. This pattern is set to change as the high is showing signs of weakness. By the end of the week, the...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Possibility for severe weather overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Plenty of sunshine. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Scattered Storms Possible Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Threat of severe weather has come to an end, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms have not. Coastal locations and some spots across the north with see the chance of some thunderstorms that could produce some strong wind gusts & small hail. Most of these should come to an end closer to midnight with a few showers lingering across the Downeast. Lows tonight will be in the 50s & 60s.
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

WEATHER WATCH | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect in parts of Central PA

The National Weather has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Dauphin County, Northeastern Juniata County, Northeastern Perry County and Northwestern Lebanon County until 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County, Northwestern Cumberland County and Southern Perry County until 3:45...