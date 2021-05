Ian Kennedy led all relievers this past week with four SV+HLD’s (all saves) while also allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven over those four innings pitched. This being the 36-year-old Ian Kennedy who had to accept a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Rangers in late February. After tallying 30 saves in 2019, Kennedy only logged 14 innings in 2020, failing to record a save while finishing the year with an ERA of 9.00. It’s been a crazy comeback story for a pitcher many wrote off, and what’s even more impressive is that he’s doing all this by just throwing his fastball over 80% of the time.