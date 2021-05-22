newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Jesse Winker: Launches three homers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Winker went 4-for-4 with three home runs, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Brewers. Winker socked three solo shots Friday -- two off starter Adrian Houser and one off reliever Josh Lindblom -- and he now has 11 bombs on the year, sitting near the top of the home run leaderboard in the National League. The outfielder has recorded three multi-hit games over his last five contests as well, and while he's not going to launch multiple homers on a game-to-game basis, he's been a consistent hitter. Winker has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 15 contests, posting a .362 average in that span.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Josh Lindblom
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Brewers#Home Run#The National League#Multiple Homers#Starter Adrian Houser#Reliever Josh Lindblom#Contests#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsportsmockery.com

Tony La Russa Admits To Not Knowing The Rules After Extra-Innings Loss To Reds

The White Sox split their two-game set against the Reds and their 1-0 loss on Wednesday has Sox fans targeting Tony La Russa once again. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Michael Kopech got squeezed and walked Jonathan India to load the bases with two outs. La Russa made a double switch to bring in closer Liam Hendriks and Jake Lamb. Hendriks got the third out to send the game into extra innings and that’s when the shit hit the fan for La Russa.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Rejoins starting nine

Winker (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. After exiting in the seventh inning during Friday's series opener with a sore back, Winker sat out Saturday's 3-2 loss. The day off appears to have alleviated the pain in Winker's back, as he'll reclaim his normal role atop the lineup and in the corner outfield. With a 1.093 OPS through 87 plate appearances, Winker has been the Reds' most prolific hitter over the first month of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds Notebook: Winker’s back, Votto on 300, and Akiyama’s rehab update

Jesse Winker had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started a new hit streak on Friday night, going 1-4 with an RBI. But he left in the 7th inning of the game. After the game manager David Bell noted that his back had tightened up. Bell said that he hadn’t gotten an update as of the time he was speaking with the media, but hoped Winker would be back today. Winker still leads the National League in average, rocking a .370 mark as of Saturday morning.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Reds’ Winker trying to shed no defense label

Here is no doubt that a Louisville Slugger bat in Jesse Winker’s hands is a lethal weapon. And there never was a doubt that Winker can hit a baseball with the best of them. On the other hand, Winker’s right hand, there were those who always wondered if he wore a baseball glove for no apparent reason.
MLBredlegnation.com

Jesse Winker walks it off for the Cincinnati Reds in extra innings

It’s 2021 and pitching duels are dead. Except when they aren’t. And that’s what we saw on Wednesday afternoon in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park as Sonny Gray and Dallas Keuchel went shutout-inning to shutout-inning for seven before turning the game over to the bullpens. Both sides performed well, but it was Reds who finally broke through with a Jesse Winker walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning.
MLBlockedonreds.com

Why Jesse Winker Should Fill in at First Base During Joey Votto’s Absence

The Cincinnati Reds have a unique opportunity to give a look into the future at first base, while Joey Votto is out, and that should be Jesse Winker. Just yesterday I posted about how to finagle the lineup and the defensive positioning when Shogo Akiyama returns. Another wrinkle has been added to that idea with the broken thumb of Joey Votto. Is it a wrinkle, or an opportunity, though?
MLBchatsports.com

'We were in for a doozy': Sonny Gray dominant in start, Jesse Winker hits walk-off single

It took 19 innings before the Cincinnati Reds scored a run against the Chicago White Sox this week, but that was enough for a walk-off win. After an old-school pitchers' duel between Sonny Gray and Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday, Jesse Winker provided the only offense that the Reds needed when he lined a walk-off single to center for a 1-0 victory in the bottom of the 10th inning.
MLBTimes Union

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs first. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Ian Happ scores. Javier Baez strikes out on a foul tip. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Kris Bryant to third. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLBthedallasnews.net

Jesse Winker's single allows Reds to beat White Sox in 10

Jesse Winker singled home the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday, in a game highlighted by a pitcher's duel between Sonny Gray and Dallas Keuchel. With Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart placed on second to start the 10th, Nick...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Tyler Naquin’s power will keep Shogo Akiyama on the bench

It may be a tough pill to swallow, but Shogo Akiyama may have to get used to riding the pine. Cincinnati Reds slugger Tyler Naquin is hitting too well to share playing time. While Akiyama’s 3-year/$21M contract would suggest otherwise, David Bell must stick with Naquin until the former Cleveland Indians outfielder stops producing.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians no-hit for second time this season; This time it’s Reds’ Wade Miley

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When a team has a .213 team batting average 30 games into a season, they run the risk of being no-hit almost every night. Welcome to the Indians’ world. The Indians were no-hit for the second time this season as Cincinnati’s Wade Miley blanked the Indians, 3-0, on Friday night at Progressive Field. Miley’s no-hitter was the fourth thrown in the big leagues this season.
MLBredlegnation.com

Death by painful paper cuts: Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Cincinnati Reds 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-20) W: Brubaker (3-2) L: Hoffman (2-3) Mark this one down as death by a thousand paper cuts. Scratch that, make it three rather deep and painful paper cuts. In a 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds gave away runs or scoring opportunities in:. The third...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Carries offense in loss

Winker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Pirates. The rest of the Reds lineup only managed five singles. It's Winker's sixth multi-hit performance in the last 12 games, and on the season the 27-year-old is hitting a dynamic .374 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 24 runs in 27 contests.
MLBredlegnation.com

Eugenio Suárez comes through in extras as the Reds beat the Pirates 5-1

Offense was at a premium at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon. That is until extra-innings rolled around when Eugenio Suárez put an exclamation point on a big inning as the Reds third baseman lined a 3-run double into the gap in left center to put Cincinnati up 5-1 and put the game away to seal a series win.
MLBMLB

Winker stays hot as Reds' bats cool off

Left fielder Jesse Winker has been as hot as you can get at the plate to start 2021. He came into Tuesday night’s ballgame against the Pirates among the top five in the Majors in batting average and on-base percentage. Winker continued that hot start with a three-hit, two-RBI game,...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

JT Brubaker solid again as Pirates finally slow down Reds

Surely JT Brubaker had seen the numbers. Probably required an antacid tablet or two after witnessing what the Reds had done against Pirates pitching this season, too, scoring 44 runs over four games while hitting a total of 10 home runs. Aside from that, Cincinnati’s bats have been fairly quiet.
MLBMLB

Red-hot Winker plates go-ahead run in 10th

Jesse Winker ain't afraid of no ghost … runner. For the third time this season, Winker won a game for the Reds in extra innings by leading off and driving in the automatic runner stationed on second base. His RBI single in the top of the 10th inning scored Nick Senzel to spark a four-run rally for a 5-1 Cincinnati win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon to take the three-game series.