Reds' Jesse Winker: Launches three homers

Winker went 4-for-4 with three home runs, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Brewers. Winker socked three solo shots Friday -- two off starter Adrian Houser and one off reliever Josh Lindblom -- and he now has 11 bombs on the year, sitting near the top of the home run leaderboard in the National League. The outfielder has recorded three multi-hit games over his last five contests as well, and while he's not going to launch multiple homers on a game-to-game basis, he's been a consistent hitter. Winker has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 15 contests, posting a .362 average in that span.