Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Earns win Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hoffman (3-3) earned the win Friday against the Brewers after tossing five innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits and four walks while fanning seven. Hoffman has given up at least one run in each of his nine starts this season, but at the very least he ended a streak of four straight outings allowing at least two runs while recording his first win since April 16. The right-hander has posted a 6.13 ERA this month, which is a marked increase of the 3.33 ERA he had in five April appearances.

www.cbssports.com
