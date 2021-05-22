newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slams two home runs

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McMahon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks. McMahon homered off Seth Frankoff in the first inning and then again off Riley Smith in the fifth inning. Friday marked his second multi-homer game -- he had a three-home run contest April 6. The infielder now has 11 long balls, tying five others for third best in the National League. In addition, McMahon leads the Rockies in hits (44), RBI (29) and runs (30). The 26-year-old is slashing .257/.304/.509 in 184 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Diamondbacks#Multi#Hits#Plate Appearances#Home Plate#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSFGate

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Rockies second. Ryan McMahon singles to right center field. C.J. Cron walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. C.J. Cron to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Yonathan Daza called out on strikes. Dom Nunez is intentionally walked. Antonio Senzatela strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Charlie Blackmon out at third.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4: Old Vogt’s Home

Record: 15-13, 87 Win Pace, Currently in 4th place in NL West, 2 Games back of the Giants, 4th place in the Wild Card, 1 game back. Merrill Kelly pitched his 3rd straight good game, getting into the 6th inning and allowing just two runs. Pavin Smith hit a long two run homer in the 5th and the offense exploded for four runs in the 8th, highlighted by a Stephen Vogt triple breaking a 4-4 tie, sealing the series win for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies.
MLByourvalley.net

San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Giants first. Mike Tauchman doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Mike Tauchman scores. Evan Longoria doubles to deep center field. Austin Slater called out on strikes. Steven Duggar flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds defeat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

Nick Castellanos has spent the early part of the 2021 season swaggering about and tearing the cover off the baseball. He reached base 4 times tonight, going 3 for 5 and coming up with two pretty damn important hits in the process. He socked his team-leading 10th dinger of the season in the top of the third to tie the game, and then smacked a RBI double in the top of the 12th. Have a trophy there, Nick.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Top Plays: Saturday 5/1

Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Atlanta Braves - SP Charlie Morton) Morton allows a .315 batting average to the Toronto Blue Jays over 73 at bats. Cavan Biggio is batting .375 with a homerun, Bo Bichette is batting .300 with one home run, Randal Grichuk is batting .417 with one double and Marcus Semien is batting .375 with two doubles. All of these BVP stats are against Morton over a total of 44 at bats. George Springer is officially back. Morton currently has a 4.76 ERA allowing 10 walks and 3 home runs over 28.1 innings pitched. On such a small main slate, the Toronto Blue Jays are my top stack of the night.
MLBMLB

Newfound discipline 'progress' for Rockies

DENVER -- The hits in a rally often come from the most accomplished hitters. So it stands to reason that in the Rockies’ six-run fourth inning -- the one that led them to a series-winning 6-5 victory over the Giants at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon -- Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia delivered two-run singles.
MLBdenverfan.com

Rockies split doubleheader, as Marquez rocked and Blackmon homers

German Marquez has had enough of the Giants. In the opening inning of Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader forced by Monday’s rainout, Marquez allowed eight runs on six hits and two walks before being removed after only 2/3 of an inning. Though outfielder Raimel Tapia hit his third career grand slam in the fourth inning to plate all of the Rockies’ runs, the game was immediately out of hand, and when Marquez took the loss in the eventual 12-4 blowout, it was his third of the season… all of them to the Giants.
MLBgo955.com

Victor Caratini’s slam gives Padres win over Rockies in G1

Victor Caratini hit a late go-ahead grand slam and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in Denver in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Emilio Pagan (3-0) pitched one inning for the win and Mark Melancon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh for his 12th save for San Diego.
MLBMLB

McMahon thriving for Rox at second, third

DENVER -- Hard as it is to replace a franchise icon, the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon has been called upon to replace two at the same time -- and with quietly solid results. After postseason trips in 2017 and '18, the Rockies lost second baseman DJ LeMahieu to the Yankees in free agency before ’19, and third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the Cardinals this past offseason. The relative success of those clubs compared to the struggling Rockies -- 12-19 going into Friday’s opener of a three-game set against the Cardinals -- tells one story.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Ryan McMahon’s New Approach is Paying Off

The thought coming into the season was that the Colorado Rockies were going to be one of the worst teams in the league. The spotlight was on them, but for the wrong reasons, after a chaotic offseason in which they traded their franchise player and the dysfunction in the team was brought to the forefront. A lot of the talk was about what was happening off the field rather than on it. Not much spotlight was given to the players who were actually suiting up for the team night in and night out and playing the 162 games this year.
MLBMLB

Late slam sinks Rockies in Game 1 vs. Padres

DENVER -- For the 95 pitches from the right hand of Jon Gray, Wednesday afternoon’s game was within the Rockies’ reach. Three pitches after Gray left, the Rockies’ fifth straight loss -- 5-3 to the Padres at Coors Field in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader -- was in motion.
MLBViva El Birdos

Flaherty does it all in 5-0 win against Rockies

The Cardinals started a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday, with Jack Flaherty starting the first game against former Cardinals prospect Austin Gomber. Flaherty pitched a great game in the win, fanning six over seven innings while contributing a home run on the offensive side of the ball. Gomber looked sharp early and struck out seven but ended up getting tagged for five earned and two home runs over five innings.
MLBSFGate

Cincinnati-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Connor Joe doubles to deep right center field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep right center field to Nick Senzel. Connor Joe to third. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Connor Joe out at home. Josh Fuentes homers to left field. Ryan McMahon scores. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Daniel Bard’s problematic fastball

After winning the National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2020, Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has struggled so far in 2021. Much of that can be attributed to a fastball that has been feasted upon by opposing hitters. On Saturday night in a 12-inning loss to the Cincinnati...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Slam Diego returns as Padres win doubleheader opener against Rockies

DENVER — With a starting lineup and bench consisting of borrowed parts shipped in from El Paso, the Padres manufactured their first run Wednesday afternoon, then became Slam Diego once more and ultimately held on for a 5-3 victory over the Rockies. (Box score.) Victor Caratini’s 401-foot rocket on a...
MLBgaslampball.com

Slam Diego makes an appearance as Padres split double-header with Rockies

The short-handed Padres (21-17) did their best down four starters on Wednesday and managed to come away with a split in their double-header to take the series victory over the Rockies (13-24). After winning 5-3 in the early contest, the Rockies came back and won a close 3-2 decision in the evening game.