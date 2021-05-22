Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slams two home runs
McMahon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks. McMahon homered off Seth Frankoff in the first inning and then again off Riley Smith in the fifth inning. Friday marked his second multi-homer game -- he had a three-home run contest April 6. The infielder now has 11 long balls, tying five others for third best in the National League. In addition, McMahon leads the Rockies in hits (44), RBI (29) and runs (30). The 26-year-old is slashing .257/.304/.509 in 184 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com