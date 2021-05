I HATE WEARING A MASK. I hate the fog on my glasses and the anxiety of realizing I’ve left it somewhere I’m not. Now what? Pull my sweater up over my face?. You’ve heard all this before, but now there’s progress. The CDC says we don’t have to wear the mask if we’re outside, fully vaccinated and not in a crowd. It’s a little bit of freedom from mass masking. This week Governor Cuomo and the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey said they are about to remove many of the restrictions imposed last year in the earlier phases of the pandemic, so that stores and restaurants and services like hair salons and gyms and sports contests, indoors and out, not to mention movies and all manner of businesses large and small can operate in ways something like they did before Covid-19 arrived.