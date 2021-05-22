newsbreak-logo
Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (5/21/21): Cubs 12, Cardinals 3 – Offense Explodes Late to Back Hendricks

By Bill Quinn
cubsinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was a bit of a sloppy, low-scoring game through seven innings became a blowout late as the Cubs jumped all over the Cardinals bullpen for a 12-3 victory in St. Louis. Joc Pederson set the tone right off the bat and hit the first offering from Carlos Martínez into the right field seats to put the Cubs up 1-0. Kyle Hendricks gave that one back in the 3rd inning with a little help from a David Bote throwing error that allowed Edmundo Sosa to score on a Tommy Edman double.

