Henry Fonda was born in the bedroom of a one-story, six-room cottage at 622 W. Division St. in Grand Island on May 16, 1905. His parents, William and Herberta Fonda, had been renting the house for a year. But he lived in the house only six months before his family moved to Omaha, where Fonda grew up and began his acting career at the Omaha Community Playhouse.