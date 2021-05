Damien 9, Chino Hills 3: The Spartans have a two-game lead in the Baseline League and took two of the three games from the Huskies. Damien got the job done by scoring four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth JD Dunn, Ivan Aguirre, and Robby Mansour each drove in two runs. Kaden Moeller struck out nine and earned the win.