MARENGO — The Paoli baseball team’s Thursday trip to Crawford County ended in defeat as the Rams fell to the Wolfpack 12-7. The ‘Pack was relentless offensively, scoring at least one run in each of its six turns at the plate with four of them resulting in multiple runs hung on the board. Paoli, however, was able to keep it close for much of the night. Down 5-0 heading into the fourth inning, the Rams put up two runs to get back within striking distance. Then down 8-2 heading into the sixth, they hung five on the board to cut their deficit to 8-7. Then, however, they gave up four in the bottom of the inning, finally allowing Crawford County to pull away for good.