Orlando, FL

Derrick Rogers leads Jones to spring shootout victory at West Orange 41-33

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Orlando Jones High receiver Derrick Rogers had two touchdowns during the Tigers spring game victory over West Orange. Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel

Some stars were born at the Jones vs. West Orange spring football game Friday night as several new names jumped to the forefront in Jones’ 41-33 victory over the host Warriors.

Some household names also made their mark as the offenses were clicking for both sides.

Jones quarterback Julian Calvez, playing against his former team, threw five touchdown passes, two of which went to rising junior receiver Derrick Rogers (25 and 70 yards). Two more targeted A’Ceon Cobb (70 and 16 yards) and one scoring toss went to Anthony Rucker (16 yards).

“We have a lot of key players making key plays at key times,” summed up Calvez.

Rogers displayed some nifty running on his 70-yard touchdown, catching a short pass on the left sideline and then meandering his way across the field, pointing at a blocker all the way, before eventually scoring in the right side of the end zone.

“I was using my vision and trusting my blockers,” said Rogers, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound rising junior. “I had to tell them to get in front of me because without them I wouldn’t have made the play.”

West Orange running back Terrell Walden II also had a big game, gaining tough yardage throughout with frequent runs up the middle. The rising senior scored three touchdowns and rushed for well over 100 yards.

“Tonight was a great night and we played together as a great team,” Walden said. “I have confidence in my O-line, every single one of them. Every person on the team. That’s what gave me all the touchdowns. I wasn’t by myself. It was 11 people on the field.”

His ability to take a pounding while gashing the middle of the Jones’ defense was impressive.

“I was never taught to play soft football,” Walden said. “I’ve always been taught to play hard-nosed football. I started when I was 4 years old and ever since then I’ve always been that way.”

Quarterback Tyler Huff, a rising senior who used to platoon with Calvez two seasons ago, hooked up with the state’s top-rted receiver, 6-foot-6 Jayden Gibson, 11 times. One of those receptions went for a 16-yard touchdown pass that Gibson caught while leaping in the end zone and hung onto despite a huge hit from Jones’ Johnathan Franklin.

Wekiva transfer Asaad Waseem had seven catches as Huff spread the ball around.

“I was super excited to hear that Asaad was coming over from Wekiva because I knew what a weapon he is. We also have the offensive coordinator from Wekiva [Terrence Tolbert] and I’ve been training with him since I was in seventh or eighth grade, so we have that connection,” Huff said. “And then [Gibson], he’s amazing. I throw it up and he goes and gets it.”

Game notes

Jones

  • Rising junior linebacker/defensive lineman Moses Ezechi wreaked havoc with the West Orange offense all night, recording three sacks.
  • Stephen Sparrow, a converted running back playing linebacker this season, had an interception that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown and also had a fumble recovery.
  • Rising junior LB Nehemiah Lindor had a tackle for loss and two sacks.
  • Rising senior DB Antonio Wheeler had two tackles for loss and a pass break-up.
  • Rising senior LB Nigel Williams had two sacks.
  • Rising sophomore DB Jayden Gillens had two pass break-ups.

West Orange

  • Rising junior defensive tackle Chris Ficka had a big night, recording three sacks.
  • Rising senior DB/KR Matthew McDoom had well over 100 yards in returns and also came in to kick an extra point and kick off.
  • Rising senior LB James Hoyt had a sack.
  • Rising senior DT Jamareus Willis had a fumble recovery.
  • Rising junior DB Alden Holley had a sack.
  • West Orange had two transfers in the starting lineup and both were solid on the night in former Apopka S Javan Robinson and former Wekiva CB Tony Newsome.
  • West Orange reportedly is going to gain the services of former Jones TE Eddie Kelly, although his transfer has not been made official.
