Amid warnings about new, concerning coronavirus variants, two new studies offer a glimmer of hope for a change. They suggest that immunity to COVID-19 lasts at least a year in survivors and even their whole lives if they also get vaccinated, the New York Times reported — which, in turn, would mean that they may not need booster shots. The newspaper also noted that people who’ve been jabbed but never caught COVID-19, along with the few previously infected people who didn’t mount a strong enough immune response, will probably still need boosters.