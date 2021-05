GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Belleview Rattlers Softball team entered Wednesday night’s Class 4A Region 2 Quarterfinal game undefeated against the Dunnellon Tigers this season, but would require some late-game heroics to move to 3-0. In the top of the 1st, the Tigers jumped on the Rattlers with a leadoff home run by Camren Darnell. She took a big cut at the third pitch she saw from Belleview starting pitcher, Lauren Reimsnyder, and connected barrel to ball that launched it high and far over the wall in left field to put Dunnellon up 1-0.