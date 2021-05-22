newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas walks it off against Florida, 4-3

Star-Banner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Top-ranked Arkansas scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings Friday to rally past No. 9 Florida for a 4-3 win that clinched its first outright SEC regular-season championship since 1999. The Razorbacks (41-10, 21-8 SEC) won their 10th league series of the season to earn...

www.ocala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Ark#Home Run#Uf#Jalen Battles#Sec Network#Top Ranked Arkansas#Ala#Single Runs#Field#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

Postgame/Boxscore/Stats/Story: #4 Vols Fall in Series Finale to #1 Arkansas, 3-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite a standout performance from freshman Blade Tidwell on the mound, No. 4 Tennessee dropped the final game of the series against top-ranked Arkansas in a low-scoring affair Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 3-2. Tidwell started the game for the Vols and pitched seven stellar innings, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. After allowing a double in the top of the first inning, Tidwell didn’t allow another hit until the seventh inning. The Loretto, Tennessee, native retired 14 consecutive batters before allowing a double with one out in top of the seventh.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Elijah Ca-Bomb walks it off for FSU against FGCU

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 13 Florida State defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1, on a walk-off solo home run to right by Elijah Cabell. It was Cabell's 13th home run of the season. It also extended Cabell's hitting streak to 10 games. FSU earned a split with FGCU, after losing 8-7 in...
Florida Statesecsports.com

Hoover's walk-off thrusts Florida into SEC title game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No.1-seed Florida advanced the SEC Softball Tournament Championship with a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over No.4-seed Missouri Friday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium. It's the 12th comeback victory of the season for UF. The Gators (42-8) initially fell behind 1-0 after the 1st inning of play, but rallied for...
Kentucky StateVanderbilt Hustler

VandyBoys walk off Kentucky 4-2 in series opener

Vanderbilt came through 4-2 against the Kentucky Wildcats (28-21, 11-17 SEC) to start off its final three-game series of the regular season. The win moves Vanderbilt to 38-12 on the season and 18-9 in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play, tying them for first in the East and second in the SEC overall. The game was tight all the way through until sophomore Troy LaNeve hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Wildcats.
College Sportscrescentcitysports.com

Warhawks knock off No. 6 TCU, 4-3

FORT WORTH, Texas – Trace Henry’s throw from right field to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning was right on target as catcher Logan Wurm slid over and applied the tag on Luke Boyers just before Boyers slid across home plate, preserving ULM’s 4-3 win over No. 6 TCU to open the series Friday night at Lupton Stadium.
College Sportsalachuachronicle.com

UF Softball: Gators Walk Off Against USF to Open Regional Play

WHAT HAPPENED: Senior Hannah Adams lashed a double off the wall in center field that scored Cheyenne Lindsey all the way from first and gave the fourth-seeded Gators a walk-off win Friday in opening-round action of the NCAA Tournament’s Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Adams’ game-winner atoned for a tough afternoon from Florida hitters, who struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Bulls All-American Georgina Corrick, while their own pitcher, Elizabeth Hightower, did not give up a hit in her six-plus innings of work. The Gators got runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings, including the leadoff hitter to second in the second, third, fourth, and fifth. Corrick, though, put down each threat, as Florida went hitless in its 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. USF used an error and walk in the top of the seventh to mount its lone threat of the game against Hightower, who was lifted for Katie Chronister, who benefited from a double defensive gem (read on) to get out of the inning and set up the game’s dramatic finish.
College SportsTechnician Online

Reid Johnston fans 13, Luca Tresh walks off series opener versus No. 16 Florida State

The No. 23 NC State baseball team defeated the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles in style with a 6-4 walk-off win. Sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) sealed the deal with a two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the ninth, ensuring that a stellar performance from junior right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston (6.2 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 13 K) ended in a win despite giving up a game-tying grand slam.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Wichita State, UCF Advance In NCAA Regional Winner's Brackets, South Florida Battles Against #4 Florida

No. 23 Wichita State opened the NCAA Norman Regional with a 9-7 win over Texas A&M Friday night at Marita Hynes Field behind a pair of home runs from senior Madison Perrigan. Wichita State (40-11-1) will now face the winner of No. 1 Oklahoma and Morgan State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The Shockers won their 40th game of the season, marking just the second 40-win season in program history.
Arkansas Staterockytopinsider.com

#4 Tennessee Drops Intense Series Opener Against #1 Arkansas

It was an electric atmosphere on Friday night in Knoxville, as Tennessee battled #1 Arkansas in front of sold-out crowd. Former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning threw out the first pitch tonight, getting the crowd into it before the first batter stepped up to the plate. The Vols couldn’t have asked...
Murray, KYMurray State News

Cozart goes 4-6, hits walk-off in the 12th

Murray State baseball finished the last game of a five-game homestand with yet another walk-off win at Johnny Reagan Field. The Racers managed to outlast Southern Illinois University in an 11-inning contest that resulted in a 5-4 victory for the Racers. The Salukis bested Murray State earlier on in the...
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

UK Baseball falls 4-2 to Vanderbilt in walk-off thriller

(UK Athletics)Well, they made it interesting at least. In the first game of this weekend’s critical three-game series with no. 3 Vanderbilt, UK baseball gave the Vandy Boys a scare before ultimately bowing out on a walk-off home run in the ninth inning. It was an uphill climb from the...
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

WVU's Alek Manoah to pitch tonight at Yankee Stadium

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia, the state, the university or by association, cannot match such places as Texas, California, Florida or the Caribbean in baseball history, although it has quietly been going through what well could be termed its golden age right now. And on Wednesday night, what could work itself...
Kirksville, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Kirksville gets walk-off win against Moberly to end regular season

Entering this season, the Kirksville baseball team knew there would be highs and lows. Bringing back few guys with any varsity experience, the Tigers expected to take a few lumps early on. But the Tigers figured things out, won eight of their last 10 games, and secured the top seed...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Previewing MSU-Florida

Everyone thought Florida was the #1 team in the country coming into the 2021 season. The Gators were the consensus top-ranked team. D1Baseball thought so, as did Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, and ESPN, which polls the nation’s baseball coaches. No one thought UF would be playing a single-elimination, play-in game to the Southeastern Conference Tournament. But after 54 games, that’s where Florida found itself.
Florida Statefloridagators.com

Young, Mace Power No. 13 Florida to Round-One SEC Tournament Win Over Kentucky

HOOVER, Ala. – Starting pitcher Tommy Mace churned out five innings of one-run ball and leadoff man Jacob Young homered on the first pitch he saw to lift No. 13 Florida (36-19, 17-13 SEC) to a round-one win at the SEC Tournament over Kentucky (29-23, 12-18 SEC) by a score of 4-1. As a result of the victory, the sixth-seeded Gators advance to play No. 3-seed Mississippi State (40-13, 20-10 SEC) on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Florida StateIndependent Florida Alligator

Florida solid in SEC Tournament opener, advances to play Mississippi State

A hit batter and a ground-rule double in the opening inning spelled trouble for the Gators early Tuesday morning. Starting pitcher Tommy Mace looked as if he was headed for stormy waters early until a mound meeting with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan righted the ship, and No. 6 seed Florida coasted to a 4-1 win over No.11 Kentucky.