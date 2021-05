STATEWIDE- The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded two new Revitalizing Main Streets grants this week to the Town of San Luis and City of Golden. The Revitalizing Main Streets Grants help localities improve their roadways and community infrastructure, supporting strong economic activity and public safety. The program began last summer in an effort to mitigate the negative economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. The continuation and expansion of this program was made possible through a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021 and those funds are currently available for local government competition, with significant anticipated demand. Importantly, the passage of SB-260 would further extend this highly successful program beyond the current grant cycle.