Giants lose meaningful game, but at least there was a meaningful game to lose

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, it wasn’t the best day in the world for Bay Area sports. Just putting that out there. The San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, dropping the series opener 2-1. Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run off of Alex Wood in the third inning, and that was all the Dodgers needed. The Giants scrapped and clawed and tried to make a game of it, but they also found out the hard way that it’s difficult to score runs when you only have two hits,

www.mccoveychronicles.com
