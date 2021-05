The fifth-grade teachers and students at Blesch Intermediate School would once again like to thank the Menominee Kiwanis Club for its generous donation of money to purchase our assignment planners for the next school year. The Kiwanis Club understands that our students need a tool for organization and planning. They have been donating the funds needed for these planners for many years. It is greatly appreciated. Thank you, Menominee Kiwanis, so very much!