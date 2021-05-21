newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

The Enemy of Your Enemy Is Your Friend

By Dr. Bastiat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family in the Miami area was heading home from a synagogue in Bal Harbour when a group of men driving by started yelling anti-Semitic slurs while throwing garbage at them, the relatives said. Eric Oregon told a local Florida station the men said things like, “Free Palestine!,” “Die Jew!” “F– you, Jew,” and “I’m gonna rape your wife!”

