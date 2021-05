Espanyol passed like a steamroller through El Tolarín and is closer to that second goal of the season, which is none other than getting the LaLiga SmartBank title. The parrots are two steps away from achieving it and, as Vicente Moreno emphasized, this is the path and not the one of last week against Cartagena, a match that again qualifies as “accident“What was seen in Ponferrada gives him the reason, it was an exception in the victorious streak of the parakeet team this course.