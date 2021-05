TALLAHASSEE – Beginning May 29, Floridians claiming unemployment benefits must search for jobs again to receive the benefit. Florida law requires those seeking benefits to contact five employers each week, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived the requirement since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Now, with the economy rebounding and restaurant owners complaining of a lack of applicants to fill open positions, Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, said it’s time to put the requirement back in place.