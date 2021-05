Western Colorado University today announced its first fully online undergraduate program in the area of Business Communication, with courses starting in late August 2021. Intended for working individuals with some college credit but no four-year degree, this is the first online major in a series to be offered to adult learners who aspire to complete their bachelor’s degree but are unable to return to the in-person, on-campus setting. The advantage of this adult degree completion program is that it is designed for maximum flexibility with self-paced, online learning at an affordable price. Special emphasis will be placed on maximizing the value of prior earned college credit at Western or any other accredited institution in the country.