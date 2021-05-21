KUNR Today: Nevada Lawmakers Unveil Eviction Protection Bill, DMV To Refund Computer Upgrade Fee

Here are your local morning news headlines for Friday, May 21, 2021. Nevada lawmakers have unveiled a measure aimed at helping renters facing eviction for nonpayment. Assembly Bill 486 requires courts to temporarily halt nonpayment evictions if the tenant has a pending application for rental assistance. It also gives tenants the ability to sue their landlords for wrongful eviction if they refuse to accept rental assistance. Supporters say the measure is aimed at preventing a slew of evictions once the state’s moratorium ends on June 30.