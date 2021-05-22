newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels can’t catch a break in 8-4 loss to A’s

By J.P. Hoornstra
OCRegister
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM ― All Anthony Rendon could do was shrug toward his own dugout, an apt metaphor for the first 45 games of the Angels’ season. Rendon ticketed a fly ball for the Angel Stadium rocks in the seventh inning Friday night, an apparent two-run home run to tie the score. Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano leaped above the wall in left-center and gloved the ball before it could land. The game-saving catch animated Laureano and froze out the Angels, who ultimately lost 8-4 before an announced crowd of 14,624.

www.ocregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Angel Stadium#8 4#End Game#He Got Game#Home Game#Home Run#Oakland A#American League#The Game#Hits#Left Field#Home Plate#Lead#Right Hander Mike Mayers#Moments#Anaheim#Pure Luck#Straightaway Center Field#Anaheim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Launches fourth homer

Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. Laureano's 420-foot solo blast in the ninth inning only served as window dressing on the final score, but it allowed him to extend his hitting streak to four games. The 26-year-old outfielder is still slashing just .224/.296/.429 through 108 plate appearances , but following a three-game stretch earlier in the week where he struck out eight times in 12 plate appearances, Laureano has only gone down on strikes once over the nine PAs covering his last two contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Quintana: Starting Monday

Quintana will start Monday's game against the Rays. Quintana will take the mound one day earlier than expected since Shohei Ohtani (elbow) was scratched from his scheduled start. In his last outing, Quintana allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Quintana: Crushed for five runs

Quintana (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 frames Monday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Rays. Quintana started Monday's game on short notice and the Rays took advantage. He gave up five hits and four runs during the third inning before Willy Adames hammered a 446-foot solo blast off him in the fourth. The 32-year-old lefty now owns a brutal 10.59 ERA through 17 innings and he's allowed at least four runs in all but one start this season. Quintana is expected to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: First career home run

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Saturday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers. It took 54 big-league at-bats for Rojas to smash his first homer and it brought the Halos back to within three in a game they trailed 13-0. He's been an average reserve thus far and probably requires an injury to someone ahead on the depth chart to be considered in most formats.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Sitting Thursday

Rojas is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rays. Rojas is expected to see an increase in playing time in the absence of Anthony Rendon (groin) and did draw the start there Wednesday. However, Phil Gosselin will start at third base and hit ninth Thursday in his place.
MLBFrankfort Times

Laureano stays hot, homers again as A's top Blue Jays 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramon Laureano homered for the third consecutive day and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Monday night, spoiling Marcus Semien’s return to the Coliseum. Stephen Piscotty also went deep for Oakland. Jed Lowrie doubled twice and had three hits. Copyright 2021 The...
MLBTitusville Herald

Baltimore-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha flies out to shallow left field to Freddy Galvis. Ramon Laureano singles to deep left field. Sean Murphy flies out to shallow center field to Cedric Mullins. Matt Olson singles to right field, advances to 3rd. Ramon Laureano scores. Throwing errors by DJ Stewart, Ramon Urias. Matt Chapman walks. Jed Lowrie singles to left field. Matt Chapman to second. Matt Olson scores. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Nabs third straight start

Rojas will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers. Rojas will crack the starting nine for a third straight game for the Angels, who recently opened up two spots in the everyday lineup by designating Albert Pujols for assignment and by placing Anthony Rendon (knee) on the injured list. Additionally, Jose Iglesias (back) is now day-to-day, which will allow Rojas to step in at second base while David Fletcher shifts over to Iglesias' usual post at shortstop.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Cleared to start Tuesday

Laureano (thumb) will start in center field and bat third Tuesday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Laureano's right thumb injury kept him out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rays, but manager Bob Melvin suggested he was withheld from the starting nine mainly as a precaution. After a team off day Monday, Laureano is ready to play again, as expected. The 26-year-old has gotten off to an excellent start to his fourth MLB season, batting a modest .244 but providing seven home runs and eight stolen bases through his first 137 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sidelined with minor thumb injury

Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a left thumb injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Melvin downplayed the thumb issue, saying it's nothing serious while noting that Laureano could still be available off the bench for the series finale. Laureano looks like he'll be on track to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Boston, but fantasy managers may want to confirm as much before activating him in weekly leagues.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Rojas starting for Angels Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas is getting the nod at third base while batting ninth in the order against Rays opener Andrew Kittredge. Our models project Rojas for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home...
MLBTitusville Herald

Toronto-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha homers to left field. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Matt Olson grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Blue jays 0. Blue jays third. Marcus Semien...
MLBchatsports.com

Mark Canha has been exactly what Oakland A’s needed

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics bats during the game against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum on April 21, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Mark Canha was set to his role change in 2021. The Oakland A’s had primarily...
MLBSFGate

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels third. Jose Rojas doubles. David Fletcher singles to shallow infield. Jose Rojas to third. Taylor Ward out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Yarbrough to Yoshi Tsutsugo. David Fletcher to second. Mike Trout is intentionally walked. Jared Walsh walks. Mike Trout to second. David Fletcher to third. Jose Rojas scores. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jared Walsh out at second.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Two homers propel A's past Blue Jays

Ramon Laureano broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run home run and the host Oakland Athletics opened a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Stephen Piscotty also homered for Oakland, which won its second in a row after opening a 10-game homestand...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ramon Laureano's blast lifts Athletics past Orioles

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run eighth-inning homer and the Oakland Athletics defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Mark Canha singled off reliever Travis Lakins (1-2) with two outs, and Laureano lined a 1-0 pitch to right center for his fifth...
MLBawesemo.com

Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Lucas Giolito | Today, 4/27/21

MLB’s 2021 regular season is in full swing, and the Awesemo.com Spotlight Pitchers article is here to help guide the slate of pitching decisions for both DraftKings and FanDuel. Each day will feature breakdowns of starting pitchers using Awesemo’s MLB Top Pitchers Tool by identifying some of the best daily fantasy baseball starting pitching plays on each slate based on Awesemo’s top value and top-scoring daily fantasy baseball projections for the slate, relative to their projected ownership.
MLBwgnradio.com

Laureano saves A’s with glove, then hits decisive HR vs O’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Ramon Laureano has made so many magnificent catches by now he has a hard time ranking them. Or even remembering them all. Same goes with impressive sequences when he might throw out someone with his powerful arm, then deliver a game-changing swing. The center fielder robbed the Orioles...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles take advantage of the Athletics’ blunders in 8-4 victory

The Orioles could not have won this afternoon without the ample assistance they received from the A’s. To their credit, the Birds were able to take advantage of the numerous Athletics’ miscues and hang on in the latter half of the game for an 8-4 victory. Matt Harvey was solid...