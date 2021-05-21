AMUAAQ holds virtual condolence meeting for late AMU staffs, alumni
Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU VC, expressed his feelings over death of university staffs, including his elder brother and others. He said that the university has sped up the process of providing entitled benefits to the families of the teaching and non-teaching staff, who have died during Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 16 serving, 10 retired faculty members and several non-teaching staff have reportedly fell victims to the virus.menafn.com