AMUAAQ holds virtual condolence meeting for late AMU staffs, alumni

In my junior year of high school, I applied for and went on an educational mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Being the son of Uruguayan immigrants, I felt at home in the rural setting while my many classmates marveled at their first view of a culture different from theirs. On that trip, my ability to fluently speak two languages formed a common ground on which I could build relationships. I came to understand a desire to use my privilege in the service of others. After expressing this to my parents, I learned of a family lineage full of physicians who were pillars of Uruguay’s medical community. In this history, I understood my own purpose on this Earth: to continue a lineage of individuals committed to selfless sacrifice. My heritage has privileged me to interact with diverse people from an early age. The summation of these encounters forms the core of my identity, as they have shown me the human dignity characteristic of all people.