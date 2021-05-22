newsbreak-logo
Eau Claire, WI

POEM: 'To Ma'

Volume One
 5 days ago

When the first stealthy forays of the enemy dulled your taste and stole your appetite,. When the sinews lost their strength, and you could not lift your head from the pillow …. I was not there. When the virus shed its cloak and rained hellfire that scorched your lungs, you...

volumeone.org
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

A dream fulfilled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The CDC estimates that nearly six million Americans may be living with Alzheimer’s disease. A group hit particularly hard by the increased social isolation experienced during the last year. But this weekend, an impromptu motorcycle rally served to reunite family and stir up positive memories. “There’s...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Pianist wins top honors in orchestra's Young Artist Competition

EAU CLAIRE — Pianist Sophia Jiang, a high school freshman from Madison, has earned the top honors in the 33rd annual Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition. Jiang receives $1300 in prize money and the opportunity to perform as the featured soloist with the Chippewa Valley Symphony. She entered the competition playing a portion of Piano Concerto in G major by Maurice Ravel.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Running through recovery

EAU CLAIRE — Jared Knutson has run many miles on his road to recovery. On Saturday morning, he tacked on 13.1 more as part of a half marathon organized by Hope Gospel Mission for residents who have taken up running during their stay at the Hope Renewal Center for Men on Eau Claire’s west side.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Eastside Hill thrift sale returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New this year is the opportunity for those hosting thrift sales to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Boyd Park Plus project. The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is working with the city of Eau Claire, to enhance and revitalize the historic park located along the Eau Claire River.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

‘Homeless Week’ lengthens for Blugold students amid pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Each spring college students experience what’s become known as ‘homeless week,’ in Eau Claire. “The name itself should just be a sign, like this is not good,” exclaims sophomore Chandlor Volden. A time where students living in university housing scramble to find a place to stay...
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Rock the Riverfront: Annual Charity Classic Race Slated For June

Rock on! The 27th annual Royal Credit Union’s Rock the Riverfront race Charity Classic is slated for June 5-June 28, offering a virtual 10k, 2-mile, and half-mile race option that awards winners prizes while raising funds for local charities. “We hope our event encourages people to get out and be...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Local Hip-pop artist creates winning mix

Music rules the summer in the Chippewa Valley, and amid the excitement for festivals and concerts reopening, an inspiring collaboration has been announced, bridging the unconscious gap between the LGBTQIA+ community and the Christian faith. In April, the Eau Claire CollECtive Choir ran a competition sponsored by Charter Bank, inviting...
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Way To Go! Local Author Named Finalist For Hugo Awards

An Eau Claire author and blogger is among the nominees for a prestigious science-fiction award – an honor he attributes to a lifetime of interest and work in the genre. For the fourth consecutive year, Charles Payseur has been named a finalist for the Hugo Awards, widely recognized as the top awards recognizing science fiction and fantasy writing. Payseur is a finalist in the Fan Writer and Fanzine categories in this year’s Hugos, primarily for his efforts on his review of sci-fi/fantasy literature on his blog Quick Sip Reviews. He also was nominated for Hugo Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2020.