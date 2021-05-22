newsbreak-logo
Close Games, Big Innings Highlight First Friday of Season

Ryan Zimmerman and Zach Hartman combined to allow only two hits for the Milkmen (3-1) on Friday night in a 3-1 win over Sioux City at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark. Adam Brett Walker II and Liam Scafariello supplied the necessary offense with their first home runs of the year. Sebastian Zawada homered for the Explorers’ (3-1) lone run. Danny Hrbek took the loss, allowing three runs in two innings of work. Zimmerman went seven strong innings on 105 pitches while walking three and striking out seven for the win.

