A local dispute about the expansion of an oil site in Surrey could have profound effects on how environmental planning decisions are made across the UK, campaigners say. Until 2019, the Horse Hill oil site, located in the Surrey Hills, only had permission for testing and short-term drilling.That was until Surrey County Council, shortly after declaring a climate emergency, gave its owners permission to dig a further four wells and extract oil for the next two decades. If the project gets the go-ahead from the Environment Agency, it will probably result in hundreds of tonnes of oil being produced each...