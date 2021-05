Lancôme is a brand that makes lives better through good skincare and beauty products. However, did you know that this brand also makes lives better within our communities? The pandemic has caused hardships on many of us over the past year, but it has also reminded us of good people who are willing to sacrifice for the sake of others. If you drive past most of our local hospitals, there are signs that say, "Heroes Work Here!" Indeed, our medical professionals and frontline workers are heroes who made many sacrifices to care for others throughout the pandemic. If you recall the early days of the pandemic when we didn't know quite as much about COVID-19, it's pretty amazing that so many people were willing to be there to help others despite the uncertainty of the risks. We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who took care of others during the pandemic. In today's post, I'll tell you about how Lancôme made an incredible gesture in honor of International Nurses Day. I will also tell you about some of my favorite Lancôme products in case you want to support this iconic brand with a big heart.