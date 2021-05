While it feels like the iPhone 12 only just arrived (the purple version actually did, at least), many Apple fans are already looking forward to the release of the iPhone 13, which we expect to see in September. Whether you just upgraded to the iPhone 12 or are debating if you should wait for Apple's 2021 flagship phone, you may be wondering how the iPhone 13 will compare. We've collected all of the early rumors around the iPhone 13's specs, including price, cameras, display size and resolution and the four models that could be arriving soon, to help you plan your potential purchase.