Email in disappearing ink? Or just a settings problem?

By Jay LeeContributor
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Outlook has stopped displaying the content of my emails. The messages are going to my inbox but when I open them there is little or no content visible. I see content on my phone just fine. Any ideas?. A: This sounds like an issue with your View settings in...

www.houstonchronicle.com
