Rogers not ready to pass the torch just yet -- will seek 22nd term

Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers announced on Friday he will seek his 22nd term representing Kentucky's 5th Congressional District. He will be challenged by Somerset physician Dr. Richard Van Dam.

Dr. Richard Van Dam was hopeful he could be "mentored" by Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers, the 5th District Representative for over 40 years.

Van Dam announced this week he would seek the Congressional seat now held by Rogers.

But Rogers isn't ready to pass the torch just yet. The 83-year-old lawmaker told the Commonwealth Journal on Friday he would seek a 22nd term in 2022.

"I don't know (Van Dam), but I wish him well," Rogers said. "Earlier this year, I filed my letter of intent to run for re-election in 2022 to continue the important work being done across southern and eastern Kentucky."

Both Rogers and Van Dam have filed letters with the Federal Election Commission, allowing them to raise money for their campaigns.