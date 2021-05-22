Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hettinger, Morton by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Effective: 2021-05-22 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Hettinger; Morton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HETTINGER...WEST CENTRAL MORTON AND NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ At 1222 AM CDT/1122 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Heart Butte Dam, or 15 miles northwest of Elgin, moving north at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glen Ullin. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.

