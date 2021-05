May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 Pro baseball Athletics 6, Mariners 3 — Seattle rallied with three eighth-inning runs and then had the tying run at home plate in the ninth, but Jarred Kelenic popped out. James Kaprielian allowed two hits in seven innings and Matt Olson homered for Oakland. Seattle plays four games at T-Mobile Park against Texas, starting Thursday,...