Dark Star Jubilation at Legend Valley May 28 & 29 with DSO

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Star Jubilation at Legend Valley May 28 & 29 with DSO. Legend Valley introduces the Dark Star Jubilation: a weekend of Socially-Distanced Concert Pod shows at Legend Valley Concert Venue & Campground in Thornville, Ohio, May 28 and 29, with each show featuring two full two-set Dark Star Orchestra performances. Also on the lineup are The Rumpke Mountain Boys (playing three sets over the two days), The Quasi Kings, Barefuzz, and Mike Perkins.

