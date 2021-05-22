Dark Star Jubilation at Legend Valley May 28 & 29 with DSO
Dark Star Jubilation at Legend Valley May 28 & 29 with DSO. Legend Valley introduces the Dark Star Jubilation: a weekend of Socially-Distanced Concert Pod shows at Legend Valley Concert Venue & Campground in Thornville, Ohio, May 28 and 29, with each show featuring two full two-set Dark Star Orchestra performances. Also on the lineup are The Rumpke Mountain Boys (playing three sets over the two days), The Quasi Kings, Barefuzz, and Mike Perkins.musicfestnews.com