Dark Star Jubilation at Legend Valley May 28 & 29 with DSO

It began, as prestige television projects often do, on the way to a monster truck rally. Six years ago, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, friends and writers on Comedy Central’s acclaimed “Broad City,” were on a road trip to Maine to take in some car-crushing mayhem. The conversation turned to comedy, the women who work in it, and, Statsky says, “how, often, the women are pounding the pavement and working so hard and putting in years and years of work, but they never quite get the same recognition as maybe their male counterparts do.”