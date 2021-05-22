Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Model Pregnant

Some view him as one of the hardest working men in showbiz but he would tell you he is trying to be the smartest working man in showbiz. Nick Cannon’s emerging empire is undeniably a testament to his unmatched work ethic, immense talent, awe-inspiring personality, and amazing business acumen. The actor, comedian, rapper, director, writer, producer, and television host is now a number one rated radio host as well. As the morning show host of LA’s Power 106, the entertainment mogul has now partnered with Skyview Networks and Meruelo Media to develop Nick Cannon Radio for afternoon syndication starting January 27, 2020 and Nick Cannon Weekends debuting February 2020. With goals of chasing media maven, Oprah – Nick is one step closer to his global takeover. The San Diego born icon talked to Radio Facts about his many accomplishments, future goals, standing up for what he believes in, and being proud of the fact he does it all while being 100% his authentic self.