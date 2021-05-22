newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Model Pregnant

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
myhoustonmajic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn’t know by now, Nick Cannon is allegedly expecting another child — again! Being that he’s already currently expecting twins with girlfriend (?) Abby De La Rose, not to mention the baby girl he had five months ago with Brittany Bell that gave them two together, pluuuus adding in his golden children with the queen of music Mariah Carey, and you’ve got yourself a whole episode of The Maury Show.

myhoustonmajic.com
Maury Povich
Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey
Rickey Smiley
Brittany Bell
