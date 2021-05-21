newsbreak-logo
LIV Sotheby’s International Realty adds Kelly Johnson to its leadership team as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

By Amanda Molitor
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is excited to announce that Kelly Johnson has joined its brokerage as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Johnson’s addition to the LIV SIR leadership team adds a new level of brokerage support and a significant advantage in LIV SIR’s ever-growing presence as a leader in Colorado real estate and beyond. As General Counsel, Johnson will provide ongoing education to brokers, and guidance on legal and compliance matters related to the firm and to sophisticated residential real estate transactions.

www.denverpost.com
