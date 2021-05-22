newsbreak-logo
Denton County, TX

Recognizing our local law enforcement

By Andy Eads
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we celebrated the important role our law enforcement community fills in their dedication to keeping our Denton County residents safe with an annual Denton County Crime Stoppers banquet. Since 1989, Denton County Crime Stoppers has played a vital role in helping all of our law enforcement agencies work alongside...

Texas State
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Carrollton, TX

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Denton County, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

10 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that 10 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 536. The deaths reported Friday include six residents of Denton — a woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a man over 80 — as well as a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Providence Village woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s who resided at Denton State Supported Living Center and a woman in her 40s who resided in unincorporated southeast Denton County.
Texas State

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas State

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas State

Texas to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the...
Texas State

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas State

Texas Democrat Mayoral Candidate Arrested and Charged with 109 Felonies Related to Voter Fraud

A former Carrollton Democrat mayoral candidate, Zul Mirza Mohamed, was indicted last week and formally charged on 109 felony charges related to voter fraud. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office last October arrested and charged Zul Mirza Mohamed on 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot/ballot envelope without request of the voter and 84 counts of fraudulent use of a mail ballot application. The charges are second- and third-degree felonies, according to Texas election laws.
Plano, TX
planomoms

The Mom’s Guide to the Plano City Council Run-off Election

We need you to Vote (again) Yes, it’s Round 2. Anthony Ricciardelli, John Muns and Rick Smith have been elected to their seats, but there are still two open seats, as in both there were multiple candidates running. None of the candidates achieved the minimum of 50% of the vote to be elected in the first round of the Local Elections for Plano City Council on May 1.
Denton, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Minor allegedly drove drunk, then fled after striking car

A 17-year-old girl who allegedly drove intoxicated and got into a car crash said she didn’t have her parents’ permission to take the car, according to a police report. A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department that a driver involved in a car crash with them had left the scene. The caller said they were following the driver. Police were dispatched to the hit-and-run crash at Bell Avenue and East University Drive.
Denton County, TX

Denton County Public Health presents favorable data to LISD on COVID-19

Encouraging data from Denton County Public Health is one of the reasons Lewisville ISD is making changes to its COVID-19 safety protocols beginning this summer. LISD will not require face masks at its facilities starting June 21, Superintendent Kevin Rogers announced Monday. “There’s a wide range of opinions on this...