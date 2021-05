SCHOLARSHIP: Congratulations to Peyton Levi, a Cabell Midland High School senior, who received the Marshall University Yeager Scholarship at the CMHS Senior Awards Ceremony on Monday. Peyton also received the My Huntington Scholarship, the Elks National Most Valuable Student Scholarship and the Promise Scholarship and was recognized as an AP Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. Peyton plans to pursue a double major in philosophy and music composition in college. He is the son of Eric and Lorrie Akers and Billy and Emily Levi. His proud grandparents are Don and Linda Smith and Williard and Vickie Akers.