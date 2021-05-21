newsbreak-logo
Driver Lindsey Garl 5-20-21

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Mike Feltenberger sits down with small car racer Lindsey Garl to talk about her passion for racing and her family’s involvement in her racing carrer on Strapped In. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media...

Museumsspectrumlocalnews.com

Mo­tor­cycle museum keeps history — and memories — alive

As you walk around Motorcyclepedia with Ted Doering, you can hear the passion that he shared with his father, Jerry, for motorcycles. He can cite the names and history of every item in the museum as he reflects on the memories of rides he took with his dad on their farm.
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Yoga with a View

Ronnie Redente, left, leans in during a Yoga on the Beach class taught by Maureen Anne McGuire on the East Haven Town Beach on May 9. Proceeds from this class benefited Camp Sunshine. For info on upcoming sessions, find Maureen Anne McGuire on Facebook.
Astronomybctv.org

Berks Perspectives 5-20-21

The panel comes together to discuss the recent Primary Election, the local newspaper, and the admissions of UFO sightings on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things...
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Kid Picks for 5-20-21

GREENFIELD — Registration is open for Greenfield Parks and Recreation Art Studio Camp. Instructor Rachel Holmes will offer four four-day themed camps for kids ages 6 to 12 beginning the week of June 14. Camp for 6 to 8-year-olds will meet from 9 to 11 a.m.; camp for 9 to 12-year-olds will meet from noon to 3 p.m. Camp themes are: Nature & Art (June 14 – 17); Games & Toys (June 21 – 24); Castles, Kings & Queens (July 12 – 15); and Living the Dream (July 19 – 21). Register to attend at parks.greenfieldin.org or call 317-477-4340 for more information.
Reading, PAbctv.org

Helping Hands for Hope

Last Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the activity that we call Helping Hands for Hope, One Love Project and its volunteers in conjunction with City Of Reading Public Works and Hope Lutheran Church in giving gifts to the city and the neighbors of the area surrounding the Church give a new look and feel to two lots at 626 and 628 N Front in Reading, PA.
Charitiesculturemap.com

Brigance Brigade Foundation presents 5.7K Race & 1.57 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Brigance Brigade Foundation, an organization that equips, encourages and empowers people living with ALS, will present an all-virtual 5.7K Race and 1.57 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk. The race is a fun-filled annual family event that brings supporters together to raise much-needed funds and celebrate people living with ALS, caregivers of those with ALS and families in the toughest fight of their lives. The event features a 5.7k timed race, 1.57-mile family run/walk, and a kids’ fun run distance.
Coeur D'alene, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Ironman needs you!

Ironman wants you — to volunteer. Ironman Coeur d’Alene set for June 27 is in “desperate” need of volunteers. “We typically have over 3,500 volunteers on race day and by this time we are more than halfway there,” wrote Michelle Haustein, Ironman volunteer director. “Right now, we are sitting at just over 400 registered volunteers. This is a scary number for us when we are a little over six weeks away.”
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Thank you Clint!!!!!!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. On Tuesday I met up with my friend and daughter at the satellite room in se Portland. A very handsome and kind man paid for lunch and drinks. !!...
Homelessthecitizenonline.com

Homeless:One cold night in a box

Brandon Twp.- At about 10 p.m., on a cold, windy late April evening Megan Berra crawled into a cardboard tarp covered box. The makeshift structure was the 18 year old Brandon Senior’s home for the night. “My worry was the tarp was going to blow off later in the night,”...
HobbiesAllentown Morning Call

Nine fun camping activities for kids

Camping offers a great opportunity to spend time with the family and reconnect with nature but finding activities that will entertain the kids can be challenging. We’ve come up with plenty of fun, outdoor-friendly activities that will create a positive camping experience for your kids (and everyone else). These ideas will appeal to kids of all interests, and many of our suggestions are ideal for adults to get involved with too! These activities will help you plan the best family camping trip yet.
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Thrift Shop Seeking Volunteers

KINGSTON — The Kingston Community House Thrift Shop is in need of volunteers. They are a private, non-profit organization that provides services to residents of Kingston and surrounding towns. It is staffed by a group of dedicated volunteers whose purpose is to reach out and lend a helping hand to those in need.
Relationshipstodayswomannow.com

Unlikely Friendship: Rosie & Tamika

“She supported me [at first] without even knowing me.”. “She still says some smart things for a young one!”. Rozella Durham, 60, likes football and bingo. Her philosophy in life is simple: Everything will work out in the end; just chill out. Tamika Gidron, 40, likes shoes and is a type-A-go-getter-girly-girl. But, despite the fact that Rosie is actually older than Tamika’s own mother…and that Tamika is Rosie’s boss…and that they grew up on different sides of time and place in this city, they have managed to become best friends for the past 15 years.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

5/20/21 OT: Doge Style

On May 20th, National Rescue Dog Day recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to adopt you into their immeasurably lovable life. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. When these abandoned and abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home and their potential is limitless. They’re rescue dogs.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

NAVAHCS Welcomes Back Volunteers

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) in Prescott, AZ is excited to welcome volunteers back and is hosting a Welcome Back Celebration on June 1st. Due to COVID-19, VA had to temporarily suspend volunteer activities but now they are excited to Welcome Back the volunteers and encourage new volunteers to joins the NAVAHCS Team!
Bethune, COburlington-record.com

Fundraiser for Taya Flock

Taya Flock, 4, daughter of Tasha and Tyler Flock of Burlington is having heart surgery — to help defray the expenses of being away from home and traveling back and forth to doctor appointments the Bethune School and community are hosting a fundraiser. Friday, May 21, in the Bethune School...
Hamilton County, INWISH-TV

IndyHumane donates equipment

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — IndyHumane has donated several pieces of veterinary equipment to the Humane Society of Hamilton County to support homeless pets. The equipment includes a portable dental x-ray unit, a dental scaler and high-speed hand drill for advanced dental procedures and handheld instruments to measure eye pressure.
Kidsgrmag.com

Hammer & Stain offering three weeks of DIY kids camps

A studio that offers do-it-yourself workshops is offering three summer camps for kids this summer. The camps, hosted by Hammer & Stain West Michigan are for kids ages 6 and up and are scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon every day for three weeks. Children will be able to create one to...
Columbus, INCurrent Publishing

Hoosier Village suits couple

Jim and Donna Fleming moved to The Oaks in Hoosier Village for two major reasons. The Flemings, who have been married 47 years, have lived in The Oaks, an independent living section, since June 2019. They previously lived in Columbus, Ind. A main motivation was wanting to be closer to...
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

From Flowers to a Funeral Site – Two Very Different Self-Guided Missoula Bike Tours

I always say every season is bike riding season in Missoula, because Missoulians don't care about the weather when it comes to getting outdoors. Seeing a local on a bike carrying a bag of groceries in a snow storm is not unusual. However, May is officially Bike Month in Missoula and here are a couple of fun opportunities to get out on your bike this weekend, in fact, you can get the whole household involved.