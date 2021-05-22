GARLAND "GARY" LEWIS SHEETS of Sandyville, WV, passed away following an extended illness at the Hubbard House in Charleston, WV, on May 20th, 2021. Gary was born May 28th, 1943, in Dawes Creek, Kanawha County, WV. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Groves Sheets; his son, Garland Lewis (Lee) Sheets II and wife Kim of Ravenswood, WV; his son, Scott Sheets, and wife Carrie of Ripley, WV; and his daughter, Diane Downs. Gary was a grandfather to six grandchildren- Brooke Murray (husband Luke), Dr. Jordan Sheets (husband Dr. Steven Brooks), Aspen Sheets, Arik Sheets, Sidney Sheets, and Nicholas Downs great-grandchildren, Harper, Lucas, and Kason Murray. He is also survived by his brother, Roger "Pogo" Dale Sheets and wife Monna of Winfield, WV, and sister Wanda Robinson and husband Douglas, of Teays Valley, WV, and several nieces and nephews.